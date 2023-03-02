Antonella Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi, in Paris (France), on February 27, 2023. Lionel Hahn (Getty Images)

The security crisis that is bleeding the city of Rosario, northwest of Buenos Aires, has reached its most illustrious citizen. Two armed men fired at one of Lionel Messi’s in-laws’ supermarkets early Thursday morning. They left 14 bullets against the blinds of the premises of the parents of Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of the Argentine soccer player, and a message for the player: “Messi, we are waiting for you. [El intendente, Pablo] Javkin is a narco, he will not take care of you”.

Rosario has lived in crisis for years due to confrontations between drug gangs and the violence of the bars of its soccer teams. In the last decade, the Argentine city has become a center for drug trafficking that has raised violence to scandalous levels. Rosario is already five times the number of average homicides in the country and has seen more than 50 murders between January and February of this year alone. The prosecutor’s office that will be in charge of the attack is an example of how quickly violence has permeated: it is a specific unit to investigate shootings that has been operating since September 2020.

Lionel Messi, who lives in Paris with his family, should return to the country at the end of the month to play two friendlies with the national team. The expectation is enormous because they will be the first matches of the world champion team after winning the World Cup in Qatar. One of them will be played in Buenos Aires and the Argentine Football Association has not yet defined in which city it will organize the second. The safety of soccer players in the city of Rosario is one more of the controversies about insecurity in the city. Less than a month ago, Mayor Javkin came across a coach who had blamed his poor transfer market on the fact that many footballer families refuse to settle in the city.

The Roccuzzo family has a supermarket chain in the city that started in the eighties. The premises attacked this morning is especially popular because many neighbors know that the soccer player’s in-laws still attend it some days. “Everyone loves these people, they are good people, Antonela’s grandmother started with a very small business. The employees are part of the family,” said a neighbor from the door of the supermarket to the news channel. C5N.

“It is so treacherous that I doubt everything. Even if they are criminal gangs”, Mayor Pablo Javkin told the press. “It is very clear that it is easy to hurt Rosario and that there is no concrete help. How far is the president from here, half an hour? I am the mayor of the city, I do not manage the security forces and when I asked they did not let me”.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.