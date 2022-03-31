Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A gunshot attack in the Real Pacífico subdivision left at least two gunshot wounds this Wednesday night in the port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

Preliminarily, it was reported that the attack would have occurred in a house located on Ártico street, in that residential sector.

The injured received first aid in the parking lot of a pharmacy by Civil Protection paramedics. The area is guarded by elements of the Municipal Police.

