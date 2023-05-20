One of the first casualties left by the outbreak of the fratricidal clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum and other parts of the country on April 15 was the national health care system. Already during the first week of hostilities, local doctors and humanitarian aid organizations warned that the fighting was impacting many hospitals in the capital. And the notices that these were falling out of service, either because they had been swallowed up by the crashes or due to lack of supplies and personnel, followed one after another.

As the conflict enters its second month, 66% of hospitals adjacent to the areas hardest hit by the fighting —especially Khartoum and the Darfur region in the west of the country— have suspended their activity. The local committee of doctors warns that the rest lurks the threat of having to be the next to do so. In the capital area, the percentage of hospitals out of service rises to 70%, and in Khartoum, in particular, there are only five out of a total of 36 that continue to work.

One of these few centers that remains partially active is the Bashair University Hospital in the south of Khartoum, a short distance from one of the front lines. After the start of the fighting, the hospital was completely closed, but soon a group of volunteers from the area, including doctors, nurses and young people willing to help, made the decision to restart it. On May 9, a medical and surgical team from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) was able to access the south of Khartoum despite the violence, and traveled to the center to join forces and increase work capacity, where they have already undergone surgery 240 patients only during its first week.

Emergency surgical team at Bashair Hospital in Khartoum, Sudan, in May 2023. On loan from Doctors Without Borders (MSF/Ala Kheir)

“When we arrived, the situation was chaotic,” says Hisham Eid, one of the doctors on the MSF team. “The hospital was not operational. A few doctors and volunteers were doing their best to care for a large number of patients despite the shortage of all kinds of supplies, including electricity. Now it is improving and we can serve many effectively ”, he explains in a story collected by the organization.

The virtual disappearance of the State and the paralysis of the activity of humanitarian aid organizations that Khartoum has suffered as a result of the fighting led informal neighborhood networks ―formed in the long struggle of the Sudanese for democracy― to mobilize to alleviate the vacuum. And with the few resources available, they have organized the distribution of basic goods, coordinated medical care and planned emergency evacuations.

“MSF works in collaboration with volunteers from the community: doctors and nurses, but also young people from the area who made the decision to try to reactivate the hospital after its closure and the departure of the staff for their safety,” notes the emergency coordinator. Will Harper, now leading the team in Khartoum. “When the surgical team arrived, we found a hospital where people were trying their best and taking risks. So we joined them hand in hand to try to bring vital healthcare and surgical care to the people of this area,” he adds.

The wounds being treated by the mobilized team at Bashair University Hospital are a crude reflection of the intense violence in which Khartoum has been plunged, the scene of air strikes, artillery fire and constant shooting. Among the dozens of people who arrive at the center daily are patients with gunshot wounds, air raids and stabbings, as well as ordinary cases such as caesarean sections and accidents.

The type of injuries they present are generally quite complex, according to MSF, and include injuries ranging from the thorax, abdomen and liver to the spleen, kidney and intestine. In all, the team was able to operate on 240 patients in just over a week, many of whom would have died had it not been for their intervention.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated in the early stages of the clashes that a quarter of the deaths, which now number more than 700 along with thousands of injured, according to local doctors, could have been prevented with basic medical care.

“Since we arrived we have treated several patients with gunshot and stab wounds who are in critical condition and would not survive without surgery,” says MSF team surgeon Shahzid Majeed. “We have also performed vascular reconstructive surgery, without which the patient would have died or lost a limb,” Majeed slides, explaining that “performing these interventions in this austere environment represents a challenge.”

At the Bashair University Hospital, they have been able to maintain their work largely thanks to the reserves of medical supplies that the humanitarian organization had stored in Khartoum before the fighting broke out, and to private donations. But they warn that stocks will run out at some point and restocking is posing a real challenge. To this is added, in addition, a general shortage of fuel and electricity.

Several people stand next to a trench in Khartoum, amid fighting between the forces of the two rival generals, last Thursday. – (AFP)

In mid-May, a shipment of MSF medical supplies arrived at Port Sudan, the country’s main commercial port on the Red Sea, which is awaiting transfer to Khartoum and areas south of the capital, where other teams are directing mobile clinics to care for the internally displaced, who are already more than a million. However, the efforts of the UN and humanitarian aid organizations to send relief shipments and reinforce their activities in the country to mitigate the suffering of the civilian population are being hampered by the lack of security guarantees.

This widespread insecurity is largely the result of repeated violations by both sides of their obligation to respect and protect medical facilities. Since the start of the fighting, the WHO has documented 28 attacks against the country’s health system, including looting, forced occupation of facilities, armed attacks and obstruction of access to health care. At least 19 hospitals had been damaged as of the end of April as a result of the clashes, which have also left at least eight dead and 18 injured among health personnel.

One of the latest attacks of this type took place last Wednesday, when members of the Rapid Support Forces attacked three ambulances, detained a doctor and the drivers of the vehicles, and took them to an unknown location, according to the Committee. of the Sudanese Doctors Union. At least one of these ambulances was transporting oxygen cylinders for patients and injured at Bashair hospital.

“We are glad that there is a good volunteer spirit among the people in the hospital,” says Majeed. “But then again, not everyone is used to war surgery, so we’re working with them to train them in managing patients who require surgery and post-operative care, which is also quite critical,” he says. .

