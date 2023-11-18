Weapons to unlicensed public security officers, the controversy: “Useless measures, increasing tension”

“I am satisfied with the meeting with the trade unions” of the security forces, “the climate was very constructive. We face a situation that is not very easy in terms of available resources, but we have chosen to allocate a substantial part of the resources available for public employment to the renewal of the security and defense sector” Giorgia Meloni says this – at the press point in Zagreb – after the CDM’s green light for the security package.

But there are controversies. According to the Press, “approximately 300 thousand public security officers will be able to purchase a private weapon without a license and carry it with them when they are not on duty“. This means that “every public security officer (police, carabinieri, financial police and penitentiary police) is equipped with a service pistol. It can be carried anywhere, on duty, in uniform or plain clothes, and off duty. It doesn’t go unnoticed: it’s a Beretta 92, 217 mm long, weighing up to a kilo when loaded.”

La Stampa always explains: “Today, if a policeman or carabiniere wants to buy and use another gun off duty, they must ask for a weapons licence. Like all citizens. When the law is approved by Parliament, it will no longer be the case As already happens for officers, the license will no longer be necessary for agents. An audience estimated in total at around 300 thousand units”.

Repubblica gives an account of those who protest. In particular the former guarantor of the prisoners, Mauro Palma. “Because these laws will produce prison and not security. With women, very few cases are answered, which cause a lot of media noise. However, forcing too many children to end up behind bars with their mothers, without first having invested in structures. And at the same time, a hard fist is used not against staff aggression, as it would be right. But for example against those who protest peacefully: I’m ready to bet that the episodes of tension will now increase”. Also according to the police union “something else was needed”.

