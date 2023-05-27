The race for the Palme d’Or, which will be awarded on Saturday May 27, comes to an end at the Cannes Film Festival with the screening of films by Wim Wenders, Catherine Breillat, Alice Rohrwacher and Ken Loach, the latest feature films in competition. At the same time, the ‘Croisette’ welcomed superstar Quentin Tarantino, who came to give an extraordinary lesson in cinema. France 24 was in the front row.

The Cannes Film Festival enters its final stretch. While the countdown begins for the delivery of the prestigious Palme d’Or on Saturday, May 27, the end of the festival is marked by the presence on the red carpet of two “regulars” of the ‘Croisette’, who have come to present their new movies.

German director Wim Wenders, who this year already presented the experimental documentary ‘Anselm’ in a special screening, received a warm welcome on Thursday at the preview of ‘Perfect Days’, a poetic fable centered on a Tokyo public toilet worker .

The British Ken Loach, veteran of the festival with two Palme d’Ors to his credit, also returns with ‘The Old Oak’, in which a small town in the north of England sees its daily life disrupted by the arrival of Syrian immigrants.

French Catherine Breillat with ‘L’été dernier’, a transgressive love story between a woman and her 17-year-old stepson, and Alice Rohrwacher, whose film ‘La Chimera’ follows a gang of small-time art dealers in the Tuscany.





Finally, another event caused a sensation on the ‘Croisette’. The visit of the exuberant American director, Quentin Tarantino, who came to give his fans a lesson in cinema.

The meeting was organized two months after the publication of his book ‘Cinematographic Speculations’, in which the director recounts his beginnings as a movie buff. Quentin Tarentino, who is currently working on his tenth feature film, also indicated that it could be his last.

Record of Quentin Tarantino’s master class in Cannes, Thursday, May 25, 2023. ©David Rich

Tarantino and his cinema master class

By mid-afternoon on Thursday, a long line blocked the sidewalk in front of the Theater de la Croisette. Fans from all over the world have come to attend the master class of their great master of cinema, winner of the Palme d’Or in 1994 with the film ‘Pulp Fiction’.

Acclaimed for long minutes upon his arrival on stage, the filmmaker launched the 35mm screening of a surprise film: ‘Rolling Thunder’ (Legitimate Violence, 1977), an action film by American director John Flynn, little known by the general public , but considered by Tarantino as “the best revenge movie of all time”.

After seven years in Vietnamese jails, Commander Charles Rane returns to his hometown in Texas. Greeted like a true hero, he is offered a box full of money and a beautiful red Cadillac. Unfortunately, these small gifts attract the greed of a gang of thugs who murder his family and stick his hand down the garbage disposal. Now, with a plastic arm with two hooks, the eldest, half man, half robot, embarks on a revenge mission that ends in a Mexican brothel amid a shower of corpses.





Taste for kitsch and provocation

“How many of you haven’t seen this movie before?” the director asks at the end of the movie. Almost all of his hands go up. “That’s a lot of satisfied customers!”

With this film, Quentin Tarantino has taken few risks, but all his influences are there: ultraviolence, a taste for kitsch and provocation. The “niakoués”, the “japos”, the women… Everyone has fun.

Sometimes used in his films, this type of expletive has also earned Quentin Tarantino some controversy. Director Spike Lee criticized him for the frequent use of the word “nigger” in his scripts, while Morgan Freeman defended the director.

Quentin Tarantino in his master class. © Guillaume Lutz / Hart

But “‘Rolling Thunder’ also shows the love for detail, the handling of rhythm and the sharp and funny lines that characterize Quentin Tarantino’s cinema.

“Why do I always end up with crazy people?” asks the beautiful blonde who accompanies the older man on his trip, when she discovers the reason for this fateful road-trip. “Because they’re the only ones left!” he replies.

Violence to “electrify the public”

This screening is an opportunity for the director to resume his conception of the representation of violence, highlighted in some of his films by bloodshed, to which he is especially fond. In her book, he explains that her mother, a great cinephile, would let him go to the movies with her from an early age, and that he was often the only child in the room. For her, violence on the screen was not a problem, not even for her youngest son, as long as it was understood.

Tarantino believes that morality should not dictate the aesthetics of a film. The most important thing is to “electrify the public”, as the American director Don Siegel used to say, he explains. “The violence that I have problems with is the one that is poorly done, it is incompetence,” he says, stressing that if it “moves in the wrong direction” it is because, for him, it is detrimental to the film’s story.

However, the director assures that in this field he has a moral limit that he cannot cross: “Killing real animals in a movie”, as “a lot has been done in European and Asian cinema”. “Including insects,” he adds, eliciting laughter from the audience that has won over to his cause.

Quentin Tarantino in his master class in Cannes. © Guillaume Lutz / Hart

“I do not pay to see the real death. We are here to pretend, that’s why I can bear this violence. We are fooling around, we are children playing, it is not real blood and nobody gets hurt,” he concludes.

A tenth film dedicated to the love of cinema

During this master class, the director also stated his preference for directors and works that have received little attention, or that are not considered for their true worth, such as the choice of ‘Rolling Thunder’, the first film by an unknown John Flynn, which I was then an assistant director.

Also, in his book, he expresses his love for Brian de Palma, his favorite director of the eighties. “Everyone loves Spielberg and Scorsese, there was no question of joining the club of the most popular, that’s not my style! No one would have fought to defend them when some people really didn’t like De Palma. Part of my love, Beyond the fact that he’s a great director, it came from the possibility of getting in trouble defending him, sometimes to the point of coming to blows.”

Quentin Tarantino also spoke of his overflowing passion for cinema, referring to his latest film, ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’, which premiered in 2019. He said his main motivation for making the film was to “revenge” Sharon Tate, the actress and wife of Roman Polanski who was brutally murdered by members of the ‘Manson Family’ in the 1970s, imagining an alternate ending to the tragedy.

Quentin Tarantino in his master class in Cannes. © Delphine Pincet

When asked about his new film in preparation, a new ode to cinema whose protagonist will be a celluloid critic, Quentin Tarantino was much less talkative: “I can’t tell you guys anything until you’ve seen the movie”… He then taunted his audience, causing laughter in the room.

“I’m tempted to tell you some of the character monologues right now… But I’m not going to. But I’m not going to, no, no. But I’m tempted… Maybe if there were fewer cameras.”

This tenth feature film is somewhat more anticipated since the director has stated on several occasions that it could be his last. “A matter to follow,” he concluded.