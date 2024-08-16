A man got out of a vehicle with his face covered by a balaclava, shot two compatriots nine times and fled at full speed from the scene, a street near Puerto Banús. That was in February. It was a fight between Swedish clans. It was also the first shooting in a series that reached half a dozen in just a few weeks in Marbella (Málaga). So far this year the Costa del Sol has recorded fifteen incidents with firearms both in this city and in Mijas, Fuengirola and Estepona, the vast majority directly related to drug trafficking, according to police sources. There has only been one fatality, however. It happened precisely in the early hours of last Monday, when a man born in Belgium 34 years ago was shot in the back during a party in a squat in the El Paraíso development, in Estepona. The National Police have opened an investigation to clarify what happened.

The number of deaths from firearms on the Costa del Sol in 2024 is so far minimal compared to 2018 and 2019, when deaths caused by settling scores exceeded twenty per year and, as a result, the Organized Crime Group II was born, specialized in solving this type of case. In return, this year there have been a dozen people injured, it is not known whether because some of the incidents were just warnings or because the hitmen had poor aim. Almost all the victims, with a few exceptions, are young: some are around twenty and others are just over thirty. “It is normal, life is short in this business,” says an agent with several years of experience in the fight against organized crime on the Malaga coast. The police officer emphasizes that today there are hardly any members of drug trafficking gangs who do not carry a gun. Weapons have become widespread. “Their presence on the street is increasing,” emphasizes another police officer. And they are no longer just used to settle a dispute or strike back, they are now also used in any confrontation. A moment of anger is enough to pull the trigger.

This is what happened in a hookah bar near Puerto Banús last March. In the early hours of Saturday 16th, two groups of drug dealers met inside the premises. For unknown reasons, a member of one of them pointed a gun at a rival’s head and then shot him in the knee. This led to an exchange of up to 20 shots that continued outside. A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in the fight and was taken to hospital. The case was solved at the beginning of summer with the arrest of three people who were seized, as well as five kilos of cocaine, six pistols and an AK-47 rifle. This is not unusual. “In almost all the searches we carry out in drug trafficking operations we find firearms: they have become widespread,” insists an agent from the Drug and Organised Crime Unit (UDYCO) on the Costa del Sol.

This normalization creates situations like the one this week in Estepona, a city where the development of luxury residential areas has also attracted drug traffickers. On Monday, a Belgian man died after being shot in the back in a villa where a party had been held. afterPolice sources say the house is occupied by a married couple who have been holding illegal parties for months, causing problems in the exclusive neighbourhood known as El Paraíso. The National Police are investigating what happened, although no arrests have yet been made, they said in a statement on Tuesday. In May, in the same town, another 33-year-old man was wounded by a bullet in the El Presidente residential area. A dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

‘Marbella Plan’

“The weapons are there, but it is true that the situation is calmer. There have been fewer shootings,” says another experienced police officer. “Everything is calmer,” adds a colleague. Police sources consulted recall that the six shootings that took place in Marbella in just a few weeks last spring were not connected to each other and that it was practically a coincidence that one occurred so close to the next. What was not a coincidence was the place where they took place: all in the district of Nueva Andalucía, near Puerto Banús, the main leisure area for drug dealers and where they like to be seen with their luxury watches and big sports cars.

The succession of shootings and the political anger that it generated forced the Ministry of the Interior to launch the so-called Marbella Plan. This included random checks in hot zones, increased police presence on the streets, the arrival of reinforcements from other provinces, and also actions that have generated more noise. At the beginning of the summer, there were several arrests in broad daylight in places such as a sports centre or a pool party. There have also been mass identifications in beach clubs where surprised attendees shared videos of the officers’ presence on social media. This was precisely what the police were looking for: to be noticed, to send the message that they are there. “We know where the bad guys move, which gym or restaurant they go to, but it is not easy to find justified reasons to arrest them,” says another officer. In parallel, the background investigations continue, which have allowed, for example, to solve all the shootings last spring.

Since the police plan was launched, the city of Marbella has not suffered any incidents involving firearms. “It has generated security among the citizens and anxiety regarding crime: it has been a blow to the table that has been noticed,” says one researcher. The tension, however, is noticeable in the atmosphere: a month ago several calls alerted that shots had been fired at a cafeteria and the National Police had to publish a statement to clarify that it had been a false alarm. They have occurred in the surrounding cities, such as Estepona, Fuengirola or Mijas. In this last town, on June 21 a 51-year-old man of Moroccan nationality was wounded after escaping from a kidnapping and just a week later another man was shot twice, although he later declared that he had been hit by mistake and did not file a complaint, according to the statement published by the National Police. South“There are those who do not want contact with the police: they prefer to resolve things among themselves,” he concludes. And the resolution, many times, involves bullets.