After yesterday’s strike, grassroots trade unionism takes to the streets today in Rome. The procession, promoted by Usb, Si Cobas and dozens of other acronyms against war and cost of living, started from Piazza della Repubblica. At the head of the demonstration a truck with the flags of Si Cobas and to follow workers and redundant workers with the banner ‘Against the war and high prices, weapons down on wages’.

The demonstrators, who moved to the cry ‘Meloni government, government of the masters’, paraded along viale Einaudi, piazza dei Cinquecento, via Cavour, piazza dell’Esquilino, via Liberiana, piazza di Santa Maria Maggiore, via Merulana, largo Brancaccio, viale Manzoni and via Emanuele Filiberto up to piazza San Giovanni. The departure of the procession was accompanied by some firecrackers and red smoke bombs. A parade workers, unemployed, but also students. Flags and banners for basic income and Naspi, against the war and against the government.