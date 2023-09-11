Gunpowder Milkshake: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Monday 11 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, Gunpowder Milkshake will be broadcast, a 2021 American film directed by Navot Papushado, with the screenplay co-written by Papushado and Ehud Lavski. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In a flashback to a diner, 12-year-old Sam learns that her mother, the killer Scarlet, is leaving town after she fails on a mission. Armed men arrive to kill Scarlet, but she takes them out and flees, leaving a distraught Sam in Nathan’s care.

Fifteen years later, it is Sam who works as a hitman for Nathan, the head of human resources of the same “Company” for which Scarlet worked. Nathan tasks Sam with killing a man who stole Company money and recovering the money. Sam goes to an armory disguised as a library to exchange his old weapons for new ones; there he meets Anna May, Madeline and Florence, three of Scarlet’s former comrades in arms. They initially think of killing her for revealing herself without an introduction, but change their minds when they discover her identity and supply her with “clean” weapons.

Sam sneaks into a hotel room to recover the stolen money and shoots the culprit in the abdomen when he reaches for the ringing phone. Overhearing the conversation, Sam discovers that he stole the money to rescue his kidnapped daughter, and that he must take him to a nearby bowling alley to make the exchange. Sam takes him to a dentist who treats the wounded for the Enterprise and offers to do the exchange herself.

Nathan discovers the plan and sends three of his henchmen to stop her and recover the money, but Sam neutralizes them and continues with his plan. Masked men deliver the little girl, Emily, to her before making off with the money; Sam chases them, but the kidnappers turn on each other, which ends up killing each other and destroying the stolen money.

Gunpowder Milkshake: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Gunpowder Milkshake, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Karen Gillan: Sam

Lena HeadeyScarlet

Carla Gugino: Madeleine

Chloe Coleman: Emily

Ralph InesonJim McAlester

Adam Nagaitis: Virgil

Michael Smiley: Dr. Ricky

Michelle Yeoh: Florence

Angela BassettAnna May

Paul Giamatti: Nathan

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Gunpowder Milkshake on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 11 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.