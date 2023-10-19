With the launch of the open beta for the Gundam Metaverse Project, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment he made a huge misstep that will cost him dearly in the coming years. Industry sales GUNPLA they could end up being enormously compromised by the fact that the PSK files are present in clear text within the client folders many of the 3D models of the model kits ready to print with a 3D printer and can be assembled without even needing to separate the pieces from the sprues. Furthermore, due to this leak, pirate kit manufacturers known especially in China will be able to produce their counterfeit models in an even more faithful manner and before the official launch of certain products.

Not just for modeling: the 3D models in question can be imported by anyone who intends to create a video game or a mod without the permission of the rights holders, but also by all those who want to create human-scale statues or cosplay that are 100% faithful to the original Gundam counterparts.

Among the models involved in the leak we find the new one HG Rising Freedom Gundam, EG Lah Gundam, MG Freedom Gundam 2.0, HG Plutine Gundam, HG And Full Mechanics Gundam Aerialbut also never announced models like theAcguy Of Thunderbolt.

We hope that the company takes action immediately, even if the damage has already been done. The files are available virtually everywhere on the web.

Source: weibo