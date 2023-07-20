

Washington (AFP)

England’s Arsenal achieved a landslide victory over a squad of Major League Soccer stars, 5-0, in Washington, in a friendly match, as part of the London team’s tour to the United States.

Arsenal, who finished runners-up to Manchester City in the English Premier League last season, opened the scoring with Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who scored a volley over the goalkeeper after 5 minutes.

And there was a good opportunity for the stars of the American League, under the supervision of the star of the England national team and former Manchester United club, coach Wayne Rooney, but the Belgian Christian Benteke missed it.

Belgian international Leandro Trossard added the second goal, after receiving a ball from Bakayo Saka (23).

The Italian, Jorginho, increased Arsenal’s lead from a penalty kick, which he successfully scored, after a handball inside the area at the beginning of the second half.

Midfielder Declan Rice, who moved to Arsenal from his neighbor West Ham, with a huge deal amounting to 105 million pounds, participated in his first official match with his new team in the 63rd minute.

Trossar left with an injury, and was replaced by Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli, who added the fourth goal, before German Kai Havertz concluded the goal festival, a minute before the end of the match, scoring the first goals with his new team, after moving from his neighbor Chelsea.

