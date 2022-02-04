Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE).- “It is very difficult to win a title in the Major Leagues, but it is more difficult and painful not to win it”… Chuck Tanner.-

-ooo-

* The Royal Academy of the Spanish Language has just included the word culopicoso, among those that are under consideration to be approved as authentic to our language…

* Historical…: On January 31st, Jackie Róbinson was born 103 years ago and on April 15th will be the 75th anniversary of his debut in the Major Leagues, with the Dodgers…

* Well, Jackie’s birth plaque, which stood at the entrance to her hometown of Cairo, Georgia, was shot at. The repair will cost 40 thousand dollars, to be paid by Major League Baseball. After being restored, the plaque will be taken, for display, to the Museum of the Negro Leagues, in Kansas City…

* The Ciudad Deportiva Roberto Clemente, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, does not need money in its coffers, but honest people by its side…

-ooo-

“Syntax is not a taxi drivers’ strike”… Anonymous.-

-ooo-

* Proof of why I call the commissioner, Rob Manfred, Knucklehead. In a public letter he wrote this…: “Our stadiums are full of fans”…

* But, well, no team reached the usual, three million tickets sold in 2021. The best were the Dodgers, two million 804 thousand 693, followed at a distance by the Braves, two million 300 thousand 247…

* And six teams did not reach a million, Pirates 859,498, Blue Jays 809,557, Orioles 793,229, Rays 761,072, Athletics 701,430, Marlins 642,617…

* Note that the very winning and great show, the Rays, were third from last…

* Since 1999, the Yankees had not sold less than three million, they even had four seasons of more than four million, 2005-2008… Things are bad, Rob!…

* Most bigleaguers train in gyms, hoping to be more or less fit by the time training starts…if they ever start…

* The best prospect, according to “Baseball America”, is the Dominican from Lomas de Cabrera, Julio Rodríguez, 21, outfielder, right-handed hitter, of the Mariners. In four seasons in the minors, he is batting .320, with 30 home runs, 169 RBIs and flying bases, 32 steals in 40 attempts…

-OOO-

“The election of the President is not the same as the erection of the President”… Joseph McKadew

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

