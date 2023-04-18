The co-chair of DC Studios, James Gunnis responding to fans who are upset that he is promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 of Marvel Studios. In October, Gunn moved to the distinguished competition of Marveljoining the new unified study of DC of Warner Bros. Discovery as co-chairman and CEO alongside producer Peter Safran to oversee the DC Universe in film, television and animation.

Kevin Feige, the producer of guardians of Gunn and Principal Creative Director of Marvelgave his blessing to Gunn and said that the fact that the filmmaker supervises the characters in DC is “exciting and very good”, after it ends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3of course.

As Volume 3 It will not hit theaters until May 4 (in Mexico), Gunn has been making the promotional rounds and shared a behind-the-scenes look at the set of his movie Marvel On Instagram. “The worst thing DC could have done was hire someone who promotes the competition,” wrote a fan in the comments. “Amazing, can you imagine what his movies will be like? I think it’s a disaster.” “The last thing that DC I would want is someone who would spend the last 12 years of his life creating a series of films and then turn his back on his last film,” he wrote. Gunn in response.

“I was not hired in DC without everything being clear and supporting me from the beginning and continuously during this process”. Gunn will move on to directing and writing Superman: Legacy for him DC Universea reboot that “tells the story of the journey of Superman to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent from Smallville, Kansas.

He is the personification of truth, justice, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as outdated.” While legacy follows the Max Creature Commandos animated series, also written by Gunnand the live action spin-off series of suicide squad, Wallerthe movie of Superman of Gunn is what the director calls “the foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe” and the “true beginning of the DCU“.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 of Marvel Studios, our beloved band of outcasts looks a little different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must assemble his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could lead to the end of the guardians as we know them.

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, with Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 of Marvel Studios It will be released in Mexican theaters on May 4.

