Since Gunn announced for the first time that it was restarting the DC Universehas made several statements that have caused confusion about which films and which characters are canon in the DC Universe. Gunn has said that Blue Beetle is the first character of D.C.but he also stated that the DC Universe starts with Superman: Legacy.

In addition, he has said that certain actors will reprise their roles from DCEU. This has caused more confusion, even among actors in the DCEU as Gal Gadotwho plays Wonder Womanabout whether they will be in the DC Universe. Gunn He made some posts on his account to clear up this confusion. A fan asked him:

“You said ‘the movies dc studios (and canon) begin with Superman: Legacy‘…Will the returning actors play new versions of the same characters?’

Gunn He responded, saying:

“Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year, a kind of appetizer for the DC Universeand then a deeper exploration of the universe with Superman: Legacy after that”.

Gunn He stated that it is understandable to feel confused about the DC Universe, since nothing has been revealed yet. Another user asked Gunn to clarify the role of Blue Beetle in it DC Universesaying:

“In the past, you said that it was included in the new DC Universe, but some statements are contradictory. Will it have any relation to future projects (for example, the Booster Gold program… wink)?”

Gunn responded with a list of actors who will reprise their roles in the DC Universesaying:

“Xolo Maridueña will continue to play Blue Beetle in it DC Universe, Viola Davis be Amanda Waller and John Cena be Peacemaker“.

Gunn did not mention other actors rumored to return, such as Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Margot Robbie as harley quinn. Another user asked why fans should “invest time and effort into another shared universe.” Gunn gave advice that describes the problems with the current state of the universe of Marvel.

“Each story should be enjoyed and worthwhile on its own, without its connection to an outside world. If it feels like a chore, forget about it. ‘Shared universes’ should add fun to individual stories, not the other way around.”

Creature Commandos will be the beginning of DC Universe rather Superman: Legacy. Some actors will play the same characters, similar to how J. K. Simmons plays J. Jonah Jameson in different movie franchises Marvel. Hopefully the latest updates from Gunn They provided the clarity that fans crave.

Via: Games Rant

Editor’s note: Did you understand Gunn? Me neither… well, not entirely, but I think we should stop worrying about all this and enjoy the movies. I am satisfied that they do something decent with D.C..