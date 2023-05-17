At least 45 people, most of them women and children, died after an attack by armed men on several towns in Plateau state, in north-central Nigeria, a civil society organization confirmed to EFE on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that at least 45 bodies have been recovered, mostly children and womenincluding pregnant women, after an attack by armed men on the villages of Kubat and Fungzai”, in the Mangu area, Paul Dakete, president of the Plateau State Youth Ethnic Nationalities Coalition, told EFE by telephone.

“The attackers, who were Fulani herdsmen, broke into the two villages on Monday night and wreaked havoc among the villagers until early today,” Dakete explained. “It’s shocking that most of the victims were women and children,” he added.

Dakete explained that the attackers also several houses were leveled during the attack, adding that more bodies were still being searched for. Likewise, he regretted that the forces of order could not save the situation despite receiving distress calls from the locals. “This is the fourth attack in recent years (in the Mangu area), but the scale of this latest attack is unprecedented,” he said.

These types of attacks are not common in the Plateau state, where clashes between mostly Christian ranching communities and mainly Muslim herdsmen of the Fulani ethnic group are common, due to differences over land use and the scarce natural resources available.

Plateau, however, neighbors Kaduna State which, along with other northwestern Nigerian states, suffers relentless attacks by gunmen and mass kidnappings for lucrative ransoms. Added to this insecurity in the northwest of Nigeria is that registered since 2009 in the northeast by the jihadist group Boko Haram and, since 2016, through its split, the Islamic State in the Province of West Africa.

