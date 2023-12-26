Nigerian authorities reported on Monday (25) that 113 people had died in several attacks by armed men in Plateau state, in central Nigeria, since Saturday night (23).

Although local police initially reported an attack on Saturday in the village of Mushu, in Bokkos territory, other locations were also hit by violence. In Mangu and Barkin-Ladi, attacks continued until this Monday. “The attacks were well coordinated. No less than 20 different communities were attacked by the bandits. We recovered 113 bodies from these communities. We recovered over 300 injured people,” Monday Kassah, Chairman of the Transitional Committee of Bokkos Local Government Area, reported.

Kassah detailed that the injured were evacuated to different hospitals in the region. “The security team is doing the best they can. The difficult terrain to reach these communities meant that security did not arrive in time to stop these attacks,” she added.

Earlier, Plateau Governor Caleb Muftwang had put the death toll at more than 50. “According to the intelligence report available to me, more than 50 people have been killed in Mangu and Bokkos in the last 48 hours. This It is unacceptable. Enough is enough. These stupid, senseless and unprovoked acts must stop”, said the governor in a meeting with military personnel.

Plateau is located on the dividing line between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north and the Christian-majority south, and has been suffering from ethnic and religious tensions for years.

A community leader told the local newspaper The Nationon condition of anonymity, that Mushu residents suspect the shooters to be religious people, who invaded the community and opened fire “at will.”

Plateau Youth Ethnic Nationalities Coalition President Paul Dakete previously confirmed to EFE Agency the attack on Mushu, as did the Army, and both put the death toll at 16.

“I can confirm the death of 16 people after gunmen attacked Mushu village in Bokkos Local Government Area on Saturday night. The residents were sleeping when the gunmen attacked them in their homes, killing them,” Dakete told EFE this Monday.

Dakete highlighted that the murders turned what should have been a Christmas celebration into a period of mourning in the village and called on authorities to put an end to these attacks because “the madness needs to end.”

The state's governor condemned “the brutal attacks on innocent residents” and ordered security forces to arrest “the perpetrators of the heinous acts and ensure they face the full weight of the law.”

Mutfwang urged communities across the state to “remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security forces for immediate action”, according to a statement issued by its director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

In Plateau State, clashes between agricultural communities, mostly Christian, and herdsmen of the Fulani people, mostly Muslim, over the use of land and scarce natural resources are common.

Furthermore, some Nigerian states – especially in the center and northwest of the country – are being attacked incessantly by “bandits”, a term used in the country to refer to criminal gangs who commit mass robberies and kidnappings for large ransoms and are often labeled of terrorists by the authorities.