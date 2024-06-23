Six police officers and a priest died this sunday in attacks by armed groups against two synagogues, Orthodox churches and a checkpoint in the Russian republic of Dagestan, in the Caucasus, the Anti-Terrorism Investigation Committee reported.
The Committee indicated in a statement to the RIA Novosti news agency that attacks were recorded in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala against two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police checkpoint.
“According to preliminary information, a priest and several police officers died“, reported the entity in charge of the investigation.
“In total, in Makhachkala and Derbent, according to the latest information, six security agents died and 12 were injured“said Gayana Gariyeva, spokesperson for the Dagestan regional Ministry of Internal Affairs, to RIA Novosti.
Gariyeva informed the agency that a priest died in Derbent 66 years old.
The Russian Investigative Committee stated that it opened a criminal case for “terrorist acts“, without giving more details.
Dagestan is a Muslim-majority Russian republic in the Caucasus bordering Georgia and Azerbaijan.
The representative of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, Boruch Gorin, reported on Telegram that “the synagogue in Derbent is burning” and that the Jewish temple in Makhachkala was also “set on fire and burned.”
see more
#Gunmen #kill #police #officers #priest #Russian #republic #Dagestan
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as https://brazz.org/ quickly as yours lol
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable https://brazz.org/ deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or https://brazz.org/ understanding more. Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this information for my mission.