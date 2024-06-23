Six police officers and a priest died this sunday in attacks by armed groups against two synagogues, Orthodox churches and a checkpoint in the Russian republic of Dagestan, in the Caucasus, the Anti-Terrorism Investigation Committee reported.

The Committee indicated in a statement to the RIA Novosti news agency that attacks were recorded in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala against two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police checkpoint.

“According to preliminary information, a priest and several police officers died “, reported the entity in charge of the investigation.

“In total, in Makhachkala and Derbent, according to the latest information, six security agents died and 12 were injured“said Gayana Gariyeva, spokesperson for the Dagestan regional Ministry of Internal Affairs, to RIA Novosti.

Gariyeva informed the agency that a priest died in Derbent 66 years old.

The Russian Investigative Committee stated that it opened a criminal case for “terrorist acts“, without giving more details.

Dagestan is a Muslim-majority Russian republic in the Caucasus bordering Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The representative of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, Boruch Gorin, reported on Telegram that “the synagogue in Derbent is burning” and that the Jewish temple in Makhachkala was also “set on fire and burned.”