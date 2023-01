Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada | Photo: Playback/Youtube

Gunmen killed former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada in her own home in the capital of Kabul early on Sunday (15), according to local police. In addition to her, one of her bodyguards was also killed and the brother of the former deputy was injured.

Security forces have launched an investigation into the case. Mursal Nabizada was 32 years old, was an MP and refused to leave Afghanistan when the Taliban seized power again in August 2021.

With agency information France 24.