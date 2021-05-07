A currently undetermined group of university students from Abia Uturu State University have been abducted by gunmen in Nigeria while traveling on a bus, local authorities have reported.

The kidnapping would have taken place on Wednesday night when they were returning from Okigwe to Uturu, as specified by the regional government of the state of Abia, and reported by the local media ‘Vanguard’.

“Preliminary information that we have indicates that the students were traveling in a mini-van from Okigwe to Uturu between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. when they encountered the armed gang that took them to the nearby forest along with other yet unidentified travelers.” , requires a statement from the authorities. Two of the students managed to escape.

This news comes just one day after 27 students in Kaduna state, who had been in captivity for almost two months, were released.

This type of incidents, of kidnapping of students, have been on the rise in recent months and have led authorities in several states of the country to close schools to try to guarantee the safety of students and teachers while assessing the situation on the ground.