The tragedy occurred during a religious ceremony, in the latest wave of kidnappings in the state.

Armed gangs abound across northwest Nigeria, stealing or kidnapping for ransom, and violence is increasing as security forces often fail to stop the attacks.

This raised concerns about whether residents of the region will be able to vote in the February presidential elections to choose a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is constitutionally barred from running again.

Two residents said that gunmen on motorbikes arrived in Magami Tando village in Kaura-Namoda district on Wednesday evening, firing sporadically.

They said 19 people were killed on Tuesday when gunmen attacked the town of Ryuji in Zormi district of Zamfara, which borders Kaura Namuda.

Zamfara police spokesman Mohamed Sheikho could not be reached for comment.