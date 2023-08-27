Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/26/2023 – 7:02 pm

At least 12 people have been kidnapped in two separate incidents in northern Nigeria, officials and witnesses said on Saturday.

In the first case, unidentified kidnappers took four people on Friday night (25). Among the victims is the village leader of the Nasarawa-Burkullu community in Zamfara State, in northwest Nigeria, local authority Muhammad Bukuyum said on Saturday.

Bukuyum said the other victims were three local farmers, and that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom, without elaborating.

In another incident, Boko Haram militants kidnapped eight farmers today in the village of Maiwa, about three kilometers from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State in northeastern Nigeria.

Mohammed Jida, who managed to flee the kidnappers, told Reuters he saw the militants surrounding farmers working in the fields.

“As soon as I saw them, I started running with others, running for safety. Luckily, I managed to escape, but the rest of my colleagues were caught by Boko Haram.”

Greema Abubar and Bukar Kachallah, relatives of some of the victims, confirmed the attack, adding that the militants demanded ransom, without elaborating.

Borno police spokesman Sani Kamilu Shatambaya did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

