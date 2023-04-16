By Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Gunmen killed a child and six others on Saturday after storming a resort in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said, in a region increasingly plagued by violence sparked by drug cartels. drug traffickers.

Images widely shared on social media showed the aftermath of the attack on a palm-fringed resort in the small town of Cortazar, about 65 km south of the city of Guanajuato.

It was not clear who was behind the shooting that killed a seven-year-old boy, three men and three women, Cortazar’s local security department said. One person was seriously injured in the resort of La Palma.

But in recent years, rival drug cartels have fought brutal battles to control territory and trafficking routes through the state.

Video recorded shortly after the attack showed shocked adults and children walking past piles of dead bodies near a swimming pool.

“Heavily armed assassins arrived and this is what happened,” said an unnamed man, using the local term for hired killers as he filmed at the resort in a video shared online.

Reuters could not independently verify the content of the video.

“After the attack, (the attackers) fled, but not before causing damage to the resort shop and taking the security cameras and monitor,” Cortazar’s security department said in a statement.

