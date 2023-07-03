How did you feel about the content of this article?

Nigeria ranked sixth on Open Doors’ 2023 World Christian Persecution List | Photo: Disclosure/Open Doors

Gunmen attacked an evangelical church in southwestern Nigeria’s Ogun state on Saturday, killing a pastor and kidnapping seven parishioners who were later released. According to information from local community security forces, the attack took place in a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), which belongs to the Pentecostal movement.

The Ogun Social Guidance and Security Corps (So-Safe Corps), a paramilitary surveillance group recognized by the regional authorities, reportedly received a distress call from some of the RCCG members in the town of Obafemi Owode. Security forces went to the scene and managed to rescue the seven kidnapped victims unharmed. One of the hijackers died and others were injured during the firefight between the invaders and members of the So-Safe Corps.

The attack took place a year after what happened in the state of Ondo, also located in the southwest of the country, where a massacre against a Catholic church was recorded, perpetrated by gunmen in June 2022, which left at least 40 people dead.

For years, the most populous country in Africa has been facing jihadist attacks against Christians, which have spread to all regions of the country, and which include murders, kidnappings, torture and destruction of churches.