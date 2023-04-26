Zacatecas.- When they made rounds routine, Two policemen in a patrol they were attacked with bullets and persecuted for armed commandountil they reached the bullets and they collided.

an agent died and the another was seriousreport media from that state.

The events occurred this Tuesday afternoon in the municipality of Morelos.

It is detailed that two preventative agents perform rondin down García de la Cadena street, when suddenly a group of armed men in a van they began to shoot them.

The cops sped up his patrol for escape at the same time that they asked for help by radio, but in a few blocks the bullets of criminals they reached them and without control the patrol it was stamped on a corner, at the height of San Antonio street.

Seeing the semi-destroyed patrol, the triggermen they escaped.

Dozens of police and National Guard and military elements arrived at the site, in addition to paramedics, who confirmed that one of the agents had died and the other, although serious, had vital signs and was taken to a hospital. See also They find a lifeless man in the municipality of Trancoso, Zacatecas