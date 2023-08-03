Gunmen burned at least eleven vehicles —a bus truck, delivery trucks for soft drinks, water, a bakery and a private car— Wednesday afternoon on the Acapulco-Zihuatanejo federal highway.

Later, another public transport service truck was burned on Cuauhtémoc Avenue, one of the main thoroughfares of the port.

Gunmen burn 11 vehicles

The burning of vehicles began after carriers blocked the federal highway at the height of the Jardín neighborhood. Drivers of collective taxis, urvan and motorcycle taxis participated in the demonstration.

The blockade, as it was learned, was to demand the release of a man who was arrested and for the search of a house in the Pedregoso neighborhood.

The demonstration began around 1 p.m.However, an hour later armed men began to burn the vehicles. As can be seen in videos broadcast on social networks, the armed men sprayed gasoline on the vehicles and then set a fire on them.

The burned vehicles were a bus from the Estrella de Oro, one of the Pepsiof the Bonafont, of the Crown and cuetarain addition to two Marinela vans and a private car.

The burning of vehicles began at the height of the El Jardín neighborhood up to Pie de la cuesta.

At around 4:30 a.m., soldiers from the National Guard, the Army and state police arrived at the scene.



The blockade and burning caused traffic on the Acapulco-Zihuatanejo federal highway to be suspended until at least 6 in the afternoon.

