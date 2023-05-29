Mexico City.- In the middle of the sales in a street market of the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, shots were suddenly heard, and two people were left dead in the place at the hands of gunmen, this Sunday.

There were also at least two injured, perhaps three, according to the newspaper Excelsior.

This incident occurred on Texcoco Avenue, in the Juan Escutia neighborhood.

It is reported that armed men opened fire against a group of people who were in the flea market: one of those people was killed in one of the stalls, while another was left dead on a sidewalk.

Other people were injured by the bullets; They were taken to a hospital as soon as possible.

Elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City deployed an operation to search for and apprehend the gunmen.