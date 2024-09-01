For this commitment, the Argentine captain Lionel Messi He still did not appear, but in the words of the Argentine coach Gerardo Martinohe looks better and better, so he could appear soon. In any case, the Inter Miami continued to show its quality even without its star player and this Saturday it beat the team 1-4 Chicago Fire in it Soldier Fieldby the hand of the Uruguayan Luis Suarezwith a double, plus an own goal by the Dane Tobias Salquist and a note from the Finn Robert Taylorwhile the Greek Georgios Koutsias discounted for the home team on Matchday 29 of the MLS.
It was at minute 23 when Ian Fray He gave a long pass to Luis Suarezwho quickly enabled the Paraguayan Diego Gomezwho entered the area and returned the ball to the Uruguayan, who fired a shot that was saved by the goalkeeper Chris Bradybut unfortunately for him, the clearance hit his defender in the face to give the visitors the lead.
The first half ended in that way, but for the second half came the magic of Gunslinger. Starting the second half, a bad rebound from the defense of The Fire He left the round to Diego Gomezwho assisted the South American to get into the area and calmly define to celebrate his 15th goal with the pink jersey.
Then, at 65′, after a free kick, the Spaniard Jordi Alba He launched a tough diagonal into the area so that Nibbler he would just push the ball and sing his double and 16th goal.
In the last ten minutes, the home team was able to discount. Red Machine He approached from the right with Kellyn Acosta sending the ball into the area so that Georgios Koutsias defined in front of the goalkeeper Drake Callender.
However, the goal was still missing. Robert Taylorsince in added time he defined in a great way an assist from the Ecuadorian Leo Bell after a big drop.
With this, the Herons They remain at the top of the Eastern Conference With 59 points, now it’s time to rest because the next round is coming. FIFA date September.
