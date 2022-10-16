United States.- Federal prosecutor Steven Russell announced that Rogelio Salas, Jr., 26, of Weslaco, Texas, was sentenced today by federal district judge John M. Gerrard to 33 months in prison for threatening to shoot the employees and a specific victim who worked at the McCook, Wal-Mart of Nebraska.

After Salas, Jr.’s release from prison, he will begin a three-year period of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On January 8, 2022, Salas, Jr. indicated that he was outside the Wal-Mart with firearms and explosives and stated that he was going to enter the store with the weapons to kill the victim.

Salas, Jr. made several threatening calls to the store and the store evacuated all employees and customers as a result of the threats. The investigation revealed that Salas, Jr. was, in fact, in the state of Texas at the time the threatening calls were made to the Nebraska retailer.

Salas, Jr. initiated a campaign of threats and harassment of the victim that began when the victim refused to continue playing online video games with Salas, Jr. because Salas, Jr. was using homosexual slurs during the video game sessions that offended the victim. victim.

Once the victim stopped playing online games with Salas, Jr., Salas Jr. began contacting the victim on social media and determined the victim’s specific place of employment at the McCook area Wal-Mart. Salas, Jr. pleaded guilty to transmitting threats in interstate commerce on July 21, 2022.

For this conduct, Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Salas, Jr. to 33 months in federal prison, the longest sentence authorized by Salas’ guilty plea.

We recommend you read:

Judge Gerrard noted the disturbing frequency of the threatening cases that have come before him recently and issued the sentence in part because of the fear that the defendant caused everyone in the Wal-Mart store that day and because it was all done unnecessarily in a video. game dispute.