US police authorities found explosives inside the car of the person responsible for the attack against former President Donald Trump, which occurred on Saturday (13), in Pennsylvania. Trump was injured in the act. One man was killed and two other people suffered serious injuries. The information comes from international media outlets and agencies.

The shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed during the shootout. The car with the explosives found by police was reportedly used by Crooks to get to the Trump rally site.

Additionally, police told the Associated Press that bomb-making materials were also found at the home of the person responsible for the assassination attempt on Trump.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that police had been tipped off about the presence of explosives in the area where Trump was staying. “Police received multiple reports of suspicious packages near where the shooter was, authorities said, prompting them to dispatch explosives technicians,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Attack on Trump raises questions about Secret Service’s performance

The explosives found in the shooter’s car add more elements to the suspicions about the Secret Service’s actions. After the attack on Trump, several flaws in the security system surrounding the former president have been highlighted.

Suspicions indicate that there was a failure on the part of the Secret Service. The agents of the corporation are responsible for the prior security assessment, organization of the scheme and supervision of the area, coordinating other agencies, such as the state and local police.

The rally was held in a rural area, surrounded by warehouses, silos and warehouses. Members of Trump’s security detail were on one of the rooftops near the former president, but the building where the shooter was killed had a clear view of the stage.