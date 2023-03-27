Home page World

Police operation at school in Nashville, where six people and the shooter were killed. © dpa

Gun violence is common in the United States. Schools are not a safe place either. A woman opened fire at a Nashville elementary school.

Washington / Nashville – Three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee. The suspected shooter was shot dead by police, Nashville police said. “We know she was armed with at least two assault rifles and one handgun,” police officer Don Aaron said at a news conference. The police said a short time later on Facebook that it was a 28-year-old woman from Nashville.

The police were called to the school around 10 a.m. in the morning (local time). “When officers got to the second floor, they saw a gunman, a woman, shooting,” Aaron said. The officers shot them. According to initial findings, she gained access to the school via a side entrance. Whether she had a connection to the facility is open. According to the police, the three adults killed are school employees.

The school is said to be a private Christian institution. According to the website, children are taught there from the first to the sixth grade. There is also a kindergarten there. According to the local newspaper The Tennessean, around 200 children go there. A mother told US television that her daughter wrote to her saying that she and her classmates hid in the closet during the incident. Nashville is the capital of the state of Tennessee – there live almost 700,000 people.

More than 50 gun deaths a day

US First Lady Jill Biden, who is a teacher herself, was dismayed. “I’m really at a loss for words. Our children deserve better,” she said in Washington. “We join Nashville in prayer.”

Amok runs and shootings are part of the sad everyday life in the USA – the perpetrators are predominantly men. In recent years there have only been isolated cases of female shooters who caused bloodbaths.

There are more guns in circulation in the United States than anywhere else in the world. According to the latest data from the CDC, around 20,000 people were shot dead in the United States in 2020 – more than 50 a day. For the first time in 2020, gun injuries were the number one killer of children and adolescents in the United States, ahead of traffic accidents. In May, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, before being shot dead by police.

“How many more children must be murdered?”

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly called for stricter gun laws and has repeatedly tightened regulations slightly in the past. Without substantial changes in the law, however, experts see no chance of real change. In order to implement this, however, Biden and his Democrats would have to rely on the willingness of the Republicans in Congress to cooperate – and that is not in sight on this topic.

After the school shooting in Nashville, the White House urgently demanded tightening of gun laws. “How many more children have to be murdered before congressional Republicans stand up and act?” said US government spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre in Washington. The American parliament urgently needs to pass a ban on assault rifles and close loopholes in background checks for gun buyers.

“Enough is enough,” she admonished. “We have to do more.” Joe Biden has done more than any other president to tackle gun violence in the country. But now Congress must act urgently. “Our children should be able to feel safe and secure at school,” said Jean-Pierre. Attacks like those in Nashville are “devastating” and “heartbreaking.” dpa