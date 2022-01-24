First reports indicated that four people were injured, but it was later confirmed that one of the victims died; shooter committed suicide| Photo: EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

A gunman killed one person and injured at least three others in an attack inside a classroom at the University of Heidelberg in southwest Germany on Monday.

According to information from the DPA agency, the attacker was a student and used a long-barreled firearm. He would have acted alone and killed himself after the attack. It is not known whether the motivation for the attack was religious or political.

The first reports indicated that four people were injured, but it was later confirmed that one of the victims died. The University of Heidelberg was founded in 1386 and is the oldest in Germany.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed condolences to the family, victims and university students. “It breaks my heart to hear this news,” he said.