Man responsible for attack near Dallas was killed by police at the scene; there are already nearly 200 shootings in the US in 2023

A man killed 8 people and injured 7 others in a shooting attack on Saturday (May 6, 2023) at a mall in Texas, in the United States.

The shooter, who was carrying a semi-automatic rifle, was killed by a police officer outside the Allen Premium Outlets, about 45 km from Dallas. The information is from the news agency Reuters.



After searches for a possible other shooter and a search for bombs in the area, local authorities said they were working with the hypothesis that he acted alone. Information about the motivation of the crime and the identity of the man has not been disclosed.



Google Maps Allen Premium Outlets is located in Allen, a city of just over 100,000 people in northeast Texas

Witnesses at the scene said the gunman was wearing tactical gear, such as a bulletproof vest, and opened fire while walking through the mall.

Medical City Healthcare, which manages 16 hospitals near the area, said it was treating at least eight bullet-wounded victims aged between 5 and 61, according to the statement. Reuters.

Users posted videos of the attack on Twitter. watch:

Warning: Disturbing video. Mass shooting in Allen, Texas. Shooter gets out of silver car, opens fire on several shoppers outside mall. pic.twitter.com/j9UmR9ucIR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 6, 2023

At least four people are killed after shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, #Texas .

There are children among the victims💔#SUPER5thWin pic.twitter.com/tUEwmZ3Syj — Dalia AlShemmari – داليا (@AlShemmariDalia) May 7, 2023

BREAKING: Active shooter at shopping mall in Allen, Texas. Reports of multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/6qJ3OO8yeP — Lala Kent (@LalaKent17) May 6, 2023

In a statement, the Governor of Texas, Gregg Abott (Republican Party), called the episode “Indescribable tragedy” and offered “all assistance and resources needed” to investigate the case. Here’s the full of the declaration (299 KB, in English).

This is the 199th mass shooting recorded in the United States in 2023, according to data from the organization Gun Violence Archive. According to the criteria used by the organization, a mass shooting is defined as a situation in which at least 4 people are shot, not including the shooter.