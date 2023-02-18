Attack took place in Arkabutla, near the border with Arkansas and Tennessee; shooter is detained

A shooting attack in the community of Arkabutla, in the State of Mississippi (USA), left 6 people dead this Friday (17.Feb.2023). The information is from the local newspaper WJTV-12.

Authorities came up with the name of Richard Dale Crum as allegedly responsible for the shooting.

The community is located in Tate County, one of Mississippi’s 82 counties.

First, the gunman broke into a store and killed a man who was there. Afterwards, he broke into a house and shot a woman, who couldn’t resist.

The man still proceeded to another house, where he made two more victims.

According to WJTV-12, a police officer saw a car that matched the description of characteristics given by witnesses and tried to stop it. The driver did not obey the order and there was a chase.

The shooter pulled into the driveway of a home and was arrested on the spot. Inside the residence, officers found a dead person in a car. Another victim was found on the road.

On Twitter, the governor of Mississippi, Republican Tate Reeves, mourned the victims and said that the reasons for the attack are still unknown.

“I was briefed on the series of shootings in Tate County. The person responsible was arrested alive. At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known. I will ensure that all state resources are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) [Departamento de polícia do Estado] was asked to assist in this investigation. Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time.”he wrote.