Monday, November 21, 2022
Gunman kills 5 and injures 18 at gay nightclub in the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in World Europe
Colorado Springs nightclub where gunman killed five people🇧🇷 Photo: Trey Luffy / Twitter

At least five people died and eighteen were injured in an armed attack against the gay nightclub Club Q, in the city of Colorado Springs, United States.

The gunman, identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, broke into the nightclub around midnight on Saturday during a party. drag queen and opened fire on the regulars. According to the police, he acted alone and used at least two weapons, one of them a rifle.

The number of dead and wounded was only higher because two customers reacted and managed to disarm the aggressor. US President Joe Biden lamented the attack and said that “we must eliminate inequalities that contribute to violence” against the gay community. “Gun violence continues to have a particular and devastating effect on these communities across the country, and threats of violence have increased,” said Biden.


