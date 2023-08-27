The victims, 2 men and a woman, were black; Police say perpetrator of crime had written “several manifestos”

A white man armed with a rifle and a pistol killed on Saturday (26.Aug.2023) 3 blacks -2 men and a woman- at a store in Jacksonville, Florida (USA). The shooter died after shooting himself. According to Reuters, local authorities said it was a racially motivated crime. The Jacksonville Police Chief said he believed the shooter acted alone and said that prior to the incident, he had written “various manifestos” about his hatred of black people. The weapons had designs of Nazi swastikas. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis condemned the crime. “The shooting, based on the manifesto they discovered from the scoundrel who did it, was racially motivated. It targeted people based on their color. This is totally unacceptable.“, he spoke.