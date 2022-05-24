Home page World

Emergency services at the primary school in Uvalde. © Dario Lopez-Mills/AP/dpa

Another killing spree shakes the United States. In Texas, the nation experiences the next shock – of almost incomprehensible proportions.

Uvalde/Washington – 14 children and a teacher were killed in a shooting spree at an elementary school in the US state of Texas. This was announced by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after the attack in the small town of Uvalde near San Antonio.

The shooter was also dead. According to initial findings, the attacker was an 18-year-old young man who had been killed by officials.

Tat reminiscent of Sandy Hook rampage

Shooting sprees, including in schools, occur with sad regularity in the United States. A massacre at an elementary school ten years ago was particularly shocking: In December 2012, a 20-year-old with severe mental health problems in Newtown, Connecticut, first shot his mother. He then went to his elementary school, Sandy Hook Elementary School, and killed 20 school children and six teachers there. He then killed himself. At the time, the act caused a shock across the country and also caused horror beyond the borders of the USA.

Just over a week ago, a gunman with an assault rifle opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing ten people and injuring three others. He was arrested at the scene of the crime. According to investigators, the act was racially motivated – 11 of the 13 victims were black. Buffalo has a mostly black population.

Number of rampages has doubled since 2017

Last year, the FBI counted 61 gun shootings in the United States. That’s more than 50 percent more than the year before, the FBI said in Washington. The number has doubled since 2017. In 2021, 103 people were killed and 140 injured in rampages. That, too, is an increase of almost 50 percent compared to 2020. According to the information, 60 of the 61 shooters were men. The FBI uses a strict definition for the count: it only includes cases in which a perpetrator shoots at people in public in order to kill them. Classic criminal cases involving armed violence or shootings among gang members are ignored.

The level of gun violence overall is far greater in the United States. Fatal incidents involving firearms, which are readily available there, occur regularly. In its most recent statistics from 2020, the health authority CDC recorded a total of 45,222 gun deaths in the USA – more than 120 deaths per day. (dpa)