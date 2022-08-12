Home page World

Split

A firefighter walks past a hearse at the scene of the shooting. © Risto Bozovic/AP/dpa

The act of violence shocked beyond the borders of the Balkan country. Two children are among the dead.

Cetinje – A gunman shot dead ten people in the small Montenegrin town of Cetinje on Friday and was then killed by a passer-by. According to the prosecutor on duty Andrijana Nastic, according to the portal “vijesti.me”, two children were among the fatalities. The motives of the 34-year-old attacker are unclear. Six other injured were being treated in hospitals.

The perpetrator first shot people who lived as tenants in his apartment with a hunting rifle. After that, he apparently shot indiscriminately at passers-by, said local police chief Zoran Brdjanin, according to “vijesti.me”. A police officer was also injured in the shooting. dpa