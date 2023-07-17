A 40-year-old man is said to have shot and killed four people in the US state of Georgia. The alleged perpetrator himself was killed in a shootout with the police. “We can breathe a sigh of relief,” said the investigators.

Police officers in Hampton inform about the investigation into fatal shots in four people. Image: dpa

NAfter the violent death of four people in the US state of Georgia, the police killed the suspected shooter. “We can breathe a sigh of relief, sleep a little better tonight. That monster is no longer on our streets,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said at a news conference on Sunday.

The police tracked down the approximately 40-year-old at noon, who opened fire. There was an exchange of fire, Scandrett said. The alleged perpetrator was killed and two police officers were injured.

The man is said to have shot four people in the town of Hampton, near the city of Atlanta, on Saturday. The motive was still unclear.

The US has long faced massive levels of gun violence. Rampages and fatal shootings are part of everyday life there. Firearms are readily available and widely circulated in the country. Larger attacks of this type – for example in schools, supermarkets, nightclubs or at large events – regularly lead to discussions about tightening gun laws. However, so far without success.