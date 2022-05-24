BAccording to media reports, at least 15 people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in the US state of Texas. This was confirmed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. These are 14 children and a teacher. The attacker was also dead, the governor said. There are also other injured children, the US broadcasters ABC and CNN report on Tuesday. You are being treated in the hospital.

At a news conference, Abbott said the shooter was an 18-year-old man who exited his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle. “He shot 14 students and killed a teacher in a cruel and incomprehensible manner,” Abbott said. The suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school and opening fire again, Abbott said. He gave no further information about her condition.

“There’s an active shooter at Robb Elementary School”

Earlier, Uvalde School District said a gunman was staying at Robb Elementary School and asked the public to stay away from the area. “There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary School,” the school district wrote on Twitter. “Law enforcement is on site. We ask for your help and ask you not to enter the school grounds. As soon as we have more information, we will pass it on.”

An official at the school first clarified to ABC News that the shooting took place off campus and that Robb Elementary School was under lockdown during the time. The incident happened at an elementary school in the city of Uvalde, about 135 kilometers west of San Antonio.

Deadly gun attacks are common in the United States. Schools are also often affected.