IGGYMOB extension And Prime Matters announce a free update for their GUNGRAVE GORE (here our review) which adds a mode to the game Cel-Shaded and further improvements to improve the overall quality of the title.

GUNGRAVE GORE is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, as well as on Game Pass from day one. More details on the update can be found below.

FREE CEL-SHADED MODE AND TONS OF GAME IMPROVEMENTS!

New content, patches and fixes with Patch 1.01

December 16, 2022 – Gungrave GORE, the stylish third-person action shooter from South Korean studio IGGYMOB and published by Prime Matter, has a new patch with some premium free content.

The latest patch introduces a new free Cel-Shaded mode that changes the graphics to previous versions of Gungrave, a welcome addition for nostalgic Grave fans.

There’s also a new Idle motion mode that will randomly adjust Grave’s pose when he’s stopped for more than 10 seconds.

There is also some extra content in the graphics with the addition of more demolition opportunities – enhanced by the dynamic camera action, to give some breathtaking demolition scenes.

Additional work has also been done on some core gameplay features, with changes to 25 different balance systems in place, ensuring players can get the most out of the title.

“We have improved the balance with player feedback so that they can enjoy the game more comfortably and easier. Just like what has been touted as a great action game, I hope you enjoy the title and look forward to future patches,” said Kim Darhoon, producer alongside the Gungrave GORE team

Watch the official site for more information, for all game features and links to your favorite store!

