Gungrave GORE Ultimate Enhanced Edition is available starting today on Nintendo Switchas confirmed by the frenetic and spectacular launch trailer published for the occasion by Studyio IGGYMOB.
According to the announcement of GORE Ultimate Enhanced Edition, we are not faced with a simple re-edition of the mediocre action shooter already released on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, but rather with a product substantially improved.
Has it really changed?
At the time of the Gungrave GORE review there seemed to be very little hope of redemption for the title based on the series by Yasuhiro Nightow, the author of the famous Trigunhere at his umpteenth videogame blunder.
However, it seems that the development team has made dozens and dozens of improvements, particularly to the gameplay, and there is therefore the possibility that this Ultimate Enhanced Edition for Nintendo Switch can truly express the potential of a franchise that has struggled so far.
#Gungrave #GORE #Ultimate #Enhanced #Edition #launch #trailer #Nintendo #Switch