IGGYMOB STUDIO announces that GUNGRAVE GORE Ultimate Enhanced Edition For Nintendo Switch is available now in Europe via Nintendo eShop. The release is scheduled in the United States for October 18 and in Japan and the rest of Asia for January 11, 2024. In Japan the title will also be available in a physical edition.

By purchasing the game in the first month of launch it will be possible to receive three additional skins: Young Gun Grave Skin, OD Grave Skin and Original Grave Skin. Let’s see the launch trailer below.

GUNGRAVE GORE Ultimate Enhanced Edition – Launch Trailer

Source: IGGYMOB STUDIO Street Gematsu