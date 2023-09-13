IGGYMOB announces a new version of its latest title in the series GUNGRAVEalready available on P consoleslayStation, Xbox and on PC. It’s about GUNGRAVE GORE Ultimate Enhanced Editionexclusive version for Nintendo Switch which promises over a hundred improvements in terms of gameplay, but we still don’t know the details.

Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

GUNGRAVE GORE Ultimate Enhanced Edition – Announcement Trailer

Source: IGGYMOB Street Gematsu