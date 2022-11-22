Gungrave GOREthe controversial action shooter developed by Iggymob, shows itself with an addictive launch trailerconfirming that the game is available starting today on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, at no extra cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Struck by the votes of the international press, Gungrave GORE does not seem to have been able to do justice to the franchise to which it refers, above all due to the inexperience and naivety of an obviously novice development team.

As our review of Gungrave GORE certifies, the final result is in fact “a half-disaster”, with only short high notes that are however lost in a jumble of bad choices and blunders.

“Gungrave GORE is unfortunately a half-disaster, a title created by fans of past chapters clearly not equipped with the experience and skills necessary to give life to their real evolution, so much so that they have devastated what worked of the original formula every time they tempted to innovate something or insert new elements”, reads the article.

“In the midst of this tornado of oversights and miscalculations, when everything fits together at its best, the potential of the gameplay occasionally manages to crop up and even entertain, but unfortunately this only happens for brief flashes. A wasted opportunity, which could definitely kill a series that deserved more.”