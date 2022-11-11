The IGGYMOB study has released a new trailer dedicated to GUNGRAVE GOREnext coming November 22. In the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we can take a preview look at some fundamental details of the game including the opponents we will have to face and the allies who will give us a hand during the adventure.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that the title will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can find more information about the game in the previous article. Good vision.

GUNGRAVE GORE – Trailer

Grave is set to return on November 22, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X and PC. Book it now! Milan (11 November 2022) Time is running out as resurrection day (November 22) is almost upon us, so what better time to learn all you need to know before taking on the role of the legendary gunslinger! In this trailer, find out who must defeat Grave to ensure victory, who will fight alongside her, more about the storyline and much more. Buckle up, are you ready for this Gungrave GORE Overview Trailer? Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/NrCWrrOQHa4 For more information visit the official site About Gungrave GORE Gungrave GORE is a stylish third-person action shooter from South Korean studio IGGYMOB, where you take on the role of Grave, a gunslinger, the tough anti-hero of your dreams, mowing down tons of enemies in a bloody ballet of bullets. As a sequel, Gungrave GORE is the definitive resurrection of the Gungrave franchise for veteran gun fighters and Gungrave fans, but also a gloriously gory story experience for a new generation of gamers and consoles.

Source: IGGYMOB study via PLAION