After a very long wait, the time has finally come: GUNGRAVE GORE is available from today, November 22ndon Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox OneAnd pc. To celebrate the launch in the best possible way, a brand new trailer has been released on the net:

“Happy Resurrection Day Grave!”

Milan, 22 November 2022 – Pistoleri, the time has come! Prime Matter and Studio Iggymob invite you to grab your guns, play as the anti-hero of your dreams as you battle countless enemies in a gory dance of bullets and live out a story of revenge, love and loyalty!

Unleash your fury as the Resurrection Gunslinger in this beautiful third-person action shooter featuring artwork from the legendary Manga artist Yasuhiro Nightow and the Creative Director Ikumi Nakamura.

“This is such an exciting time, after years of hard work, passion and dedication from so many of the team, Grave is back to amaze a new generation of gunslingers and delight existing fans, we couldn’t be happier,” he said. said Kay Kim, General Director of Gungrave at Studio Iggymob.

To celebrate the launch of the game, take a couple of minutes for one last surprise and to find out what Gungrave GORE has in store with the dedicated release trailer!

GUNGRAVE GORE IS AVAILABLE for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC.