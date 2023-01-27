Iggymob And Prime Matters are announcing today that with the newest game update Bunji is finally playable within all stages of GUNGRAVE GOREavailable now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PCincluded in the Game Pass subscription.

Bunji now available in all stages

The biggest patch ever continues to improve the game and unlock the fan favorite character for all stages

Milan, 27 January 2023 – Bunji is now playable on all stages. Several stability updates and bug fixes continue to greatly improve the gameplay of Gungrave GORE

Watch the new trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/AcBom0hOkSg

About two months after the release of Gungrave GORE, studio Iggymob and Prime Matter are happy to announce that Bunji is now playable in all stages of the game. Before that, the fan-favorite character was “only” playable on a stage. Bunji’s move pool has also been vastly improved.

We are also pleased to announce that the soundtrack of Gungrave GORE, composed by Tetsuya Shibata (Devil May Cry series) and Yoshino Aoki (FFXV), is now available to stream on:

https://open.spotify.com/album/6vDUeL4GsPLqBr7ZdGUNhT

Gungrave GORE Original Soundtrack on Apple Music [music.apple.com]

Bunji is available now in all stages on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC.