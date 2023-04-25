Gunfire Rebornthe award-winning adventure video game with FPS, roguelite and RPG elements, developed by Duoyi Games and published by 505 Games, will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from June 1, 2023!

Already enjoyed by millions on other gaming platforms, Gunfire Reborn blends the fast-paced style of a shooter FPS with a structure roguelite and rewarding progression RPGs that will never make you stop playing. Search for treasure, weapons, and mighty magical scrolls to defeat mighty enemies solo or in 2-4 player co-op as one of six anthropomorphic heroes with stylized designs and specific abilities.

Uses more than 100 weapons and in-game items to wreak havoc in each set of procedurally generated levels, including dual wield weapons for melee attacks, smoke bombs, and more. Beat each level as quickly as possible, learn from defeats, master the combat rhythm of each match, and develop each hero’s skill tree.