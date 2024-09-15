Gunfire Near Donald Trump: Former US President ‘Safe’ after shots were fired in the area of ​​the Trump International Golf Club, where the Republican candidate for the elections was in the early American afternoon. The first news was provided by the spokesman for the Trump campaign, Steven Cheung, in a statement.

“President Trump is safe after gunfire near him,” Cheung said. A man was stopped. According to CNN, citing “informed sources,” authorities believe that Trump was indeed the target of the gunman at the Trump International Golf Club.

The FBI is investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump,” the bureau said.

Trump’s message

”I am safe and well,” Trump said in an email to the fundraiser after the episode.

“There have been gunshots fired near me, but before the rumors start spreading like wildfire, I wanted you to know first: I am safe and well!” Trump wrote in the email. “Nothing will slow me down. I will never give up! I will always love you for supporting me,” he added.

What happened

The former president was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach around 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 15. After gunfire, the club was cordoned off.

According to sources, the Secret Service spotted someone taking aim and the agents intervened by shooting. Trump was rescued by Secret Service agents who opened fire on a man who was seen with what may have been a weapon.

The Republican candidate was engaged between the 5th and 6th holes on the course in a game with his backer Steve Witkoff. The suspect was up ahead, according to law enforcement sources. The Secret Service opened fire. A man was later arrested by local police on I-95. An Ak-47 rifle was recovered outside the clubhouse fence.

Agents took Trump to a secure room at the club, the Washington Post recounts, citing two knowledgeable sources, saying 007s have long been concerned about the former president’s vulnerability on his golf courses, which remain open to the public and are often near high-traffic areas. No one is believed to have been hit by the gunfire, the sources said. Trump left the facility more than an hour after the incident.

The son’s tweet

“Here we go again, friends! Shots fired at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida,” tweeted Trump’s son, Donald Jr. “An AK-47 was found in the bushes, according to local law enforcement. The Trump campaign released a statement confirming that President Trump is safe. A suspect has been arrested,” Donald Jr. wrote.

“I just spoke to President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I have ever met. He is in good spirits and more determined than ever to save our country,” Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on X.

The July attack

In July, Trump was the victim of an attack in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he was hit in the ear by a sniper’s bullet.The opening fire was Thomas Matthew Crooks, a young man who was killed by Secret Service agents.

Standing up with the help of Secret Service agents, Trump raised his fist and shouted “fight, fight, fight” three times. In response, his supporters chanted “USA, USA.” The attacker, who was killed, had used a Ar15, the most widely used semi-automatic rifle model in the United Stateseven in the mass massacres that have occurred in the country.

A bullet “pierced the top of my right ear,” former President Donald Trump later wrote in a post on Truth Social. “I immediately knew something was wrong, I heard a whoosh, gunshots, and felt the bullet tear through my skin,” Trump wrote. “It is unbelievable that such an act could happen in our country.” One man, a former fire chief, Corey Comperatore, 50, died in the attack, and two others were seriously injured.