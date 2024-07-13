Gunfire heard during Trump speech in Pennsylvania

Gunfire was heard during US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s speech in Pennsylvania, the RIA News .

It is noted that the politician’s ear is bloody. The footage of the broadcast shows Trump interrupting his speech and grabbing his ear, after which he lay down on the floor. The former head of state was covered by bodyguards, after which he was urgently evacuated.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden threatened supporters with the consequences of implementing his government reform plan, called “Project 2025”, if his rival, Trump, wins the election.