NNews presenter Gundula Gause had to interrupt her moderation during a ZDF “heute journal” broadcast on Monday evening. She moderated the first news block, and her colleague Dunja Hayali took over the rest of the program.

Barely ten minutes after the 58-year-old led through the news program as usual, she suddenly spoke slurred, apparently had problems finding the right intonations when presenting the news block on the situation in the Middle East, swallowed syllables and only read haltingly from the teleprompter. She finished moderating her post and then she was no longer visible in the picture.

At the end of the program, Hayali gave a brief explanation about her colleague's health: “Gundula just got a little dizzy, but the all-clear: she's feeling better again.”

Gundula Gause has been with ZDF since 1989 and has been co-presenter in “heute-journal” since 1993; she has also taken over the main moderation since January 2022.